Why is this controversial, CBS? It never was in the past. States have and should always be free to protect OUR children by screening teachers for deviant ideologies and lifestyles. - DD

Oklahoma to test political leanings of teacher applicants from New York, California

Oklahoma will require applicants for teacher jobs coming from California and New York to pass an exam that the Republican-dominated state's top education official says is designed to safeguard against "radical leftist ideology" but that opponents decry as a "MAGA loyalty test."

Ryan Walters, Oklahoma's public schools superintendent, said Monday that any teacher coming from the two blue states will be required to pass an assessment exam administered by PragerU, an Oklahoma-based conservative nonprofit, before getting a state certification.

"As long as I am superintendent, Oklahoma classrooms will be safeguarded from the radical leftist ideology fostered in places like California and New York," Walters said in a statement.

PragerU, short for Prager University, puts out short videos with a conservative perspective on politics and economics. It promotes itself as "focused on changing minds through the creative use of digital media."

Quinton Hitchcock, a spokesperson for the state's education department, said…

