Robert E. Lee Confederate memorial finds new home in downtown Charleston’s Marion Square

As reported in the Post and Courier:

…Five years after Charleston removed a statue of Calhoun, a former U.S. senator and vice president from South Carolina who championed the system of slavery, a heavy stone memorial to Lee, who served as commander of the Confederate States Army, has been placed in the square.

The two-ton roadside marker stands along the King Street side of the square after being re-located from a mile north on Upper King Street on land now occupied by the Charleston Charter School for Math and Science.

The Charleston County School District had requested Lee’s marker be removed in 2021, which spurred a legal battle with the memorial’s owner, the United Daughters of The Confederacy, which had installed the marker in 1947 along a portion of King Street known as the Robert E. Lee Memorial Highway.

Calhoun’s statue and Lee’s roadside marker are among a number of public monuments in South Carolina and across the country that have drawn scrutiny in recent years for their connections to slavery, with some of these monuments relocated.

The re-installation of the Lee memorial in Marion Square is the result of an agreement between the United Daughters of the Confederacy and the owners of Marion Square, the Board of Field Officers of the Fourth Brigade, a group associated with historic South Carolina militias. The City of Charleston was not a party to the agreement.

The brigade’s board chairman, Dale Theiling, told…

