Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Southern Vindicator's avatar
Southern Vindicator
2d

“This makes it look we’re celebrating the rising of the South and the Civil War,” said Gilmore, a White 19-year-old who hails from Bethesda, Md.

Well, yes, we should celebrate the bravery of our Southern ancestors to secede a tyrannical government and fight for independence. This young girl has swallowed the Marxist indoctrination that slanders the South.

This next comment spews historical ignorance: “This is a man that stood for slavery… I don’t like it,” said Brown. “I’m not comfortable with the idea of going backwards.”

Lee did NOT support slavery. He freed over 100 slaves belonging to his late father-in-law. I submit that the "going backwards" is the removal of Confederate monuments and flags, and the slandering of our Confederate ancestors in a section of the country that once celebrated and honored them. Perhaps the pendulum is starting to swing the other way and we may see things get back to how they are supposed to be. Nobody in the South should have a negative attitude concerning the Confederacy and our heritage. Those that do have had their minds polluted by the government indoctrination centers. It is past time that people learn the truth. We especially need to reach our young people with the truth of our history.

