VICTORY! Lee Monument is Back in Charleston and leftists Can't Stand It!
Robert E. Lee Confederate memorial finds new home in downtown Charleston’s Marion Square
Define irony: You get an obscure monument that was rarely noticed removed and think you won. Now, it’s back where you can’t help but see it. Ain’t karma a beyotch! - DD
As reported in the Post and Courier:
…Five years after Charleston removed a statue of Calhoun, a former U.S. senator and vice president from South Carolina who championed the system of slavery, a heavy stone memorial to Lee, who served as commander of the Confederate States Army, has been placed in the square.
The two-ton roadside marker stands along the King Street side of the square after being re-located from a mile north on Upper King Street on land now occupied by the Charleston Charter School for Math and Science.
The Charleston County School District had requested Lee’s marker be removed in 2021, which spurred a legal battle with the memorial’s owner, the United Daughters of The Confederacy, which had installed the marker in 1947 along a portion of King Street known as the Robert E. Lee Memorial Highway.
Calhoun’s statue and Lee’s roadside marker are among a number of public monuments in South Carolina and across the country that have drawn scrutiny in recent years for their connections to slavery, with some of these monuments relocated.
The re-installation of the Lee memorial in Marion Square is the result of an agreement between the United Daughters of the Confederacy and the owners of Marion Square, the Board of Field Officers of the Fourth Brigade, a group associated with historic South Carolina militias. The City of Charleston was not a party to the agreement.
The brigade’s board chairman, Dale Theiling, told…
“This makes it look we’re celebrating the rising of the South and the Civil War,” said Gilmore, a White 19-year-old who hails from Bethesda, Md.
Well, yes, we should celebrate the bravery of our Southern ancestors to secede a tyrannical government and fight for independence. This young girl has swallowed the Marxist indoctrination that slanders the South.
This next comment spews historical ignorance: “This is a man that stood for slavery… I don’t like it,” said Brown. “I’m not comfortable with the idea of going backwards.”
Lee did NOT support slavery. He freed over 100 slaves belonging to his late father-in-law. I submit that the "going backwards" is the removal of Confederate monuments and flags, and the slandering of our Confederate ancestors in a section of the country that once celebrated and honored them. Perhaps the pendulum is starting to swing the other way and we may see things get back to how they are supposed to be. Nobody in the South should have a negative attitude concerning the Confederacy and our heritage. Those that do have had their minds polluted by the government indoctrination centers. It is past time that people learn the truth. We especially need to reach our young people with the truth of our history.