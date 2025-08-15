Confederate statues removed in 2020 headed to LA for Humiliation Tour

(Dixie Drudge) - Woke mobs pissed on our memorials, tore them down, tried every way they could to desecrate them, but that ain’t enough for the Amerikan left. Now they want a Humiliation tour. They have no intention on ever letting Southerners get relief from their hatred. They are not alone. They have plenty of RINO, establishment types rooting for them, like those mid-west wokesters who supported the so-called naming commission.

These people like to claim that YOU are everything that’s wrong with traditional American values as they do their best to destroy everything both traditional and American. They don’t want peace. They don’t want reconciliation. They want to silence all opposition. They want total dominion…

First they tore them down. Then they melted Lee. The latest humiliation ‘victory lap’ is their determination to send those same desecrated monuments from Virginia and Maryland out to LA for a special exhibit. Our memorials to our heroes and our fallen will be shown in their damaged and desecrated state for all those the left coast wokesters to revel in the ‘progress’ their cause has wrought. This is their version of piling on.

According to the Baltimore Fishbowl:

‘MONUMENTS’ is the title of the exhibit, which will open on Oct. 23 and run until April 12, 2026, in The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA, part of the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles. The exhibit, eight years in the making, is co-organized and co-presented by MOCA and The Brick, a non-profit visual art space formerly known as LAXART.

In their arrogance they keep speaking the quiet parts out loud. Eight years in the making? For monuments torn down only five years ago. Tell me this wasn’t planned long ago. Mostly planned by the same tax-funded leftist NGOs that coordinated chaos and pre-printed all those protest signs for those spontaneous demonstrations during the summer of floyd.

These leftist clowns have a rude awakening coming. They will not retain their influence forever. Even now their charade is falling apart. DIXIE IS RISING! We will not forget. And payback is a real bitch!

