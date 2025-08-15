Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

unreconstructed
19h

Most of “those people” are brain dead communists who hate America, its Founders, and the principles upon which it was founded. They have no clue as to the truth of our history. They are filled with hate. If your viewpoint differs from theirs, they hate you. There is not an inkling of rationality inside their empty heads. The government’s indoctrination campaign has been going strong for 160 years and it has been quite successful in suppressing the truth and promoting the false narrative which dominates academia, the media, and Hollywood. They tear down and destroy the monuments erected to our Confederate dead. They perform unspeakable acts on these monuments, reflecting their inherent savagery and uncivilized upbringing, and all of this supported by the liberal/communist mouthpiece known as the news media.

The victors write the history and control the narrative, however, as much as they want to, they cannot completely suppress the truth handed down to us from those who lived through those four years of war, and the ruthless occupation that followed. Many firsthand accounts have been published telling the horrors of what Lincoln’s terrorists did to the Southern people, black and white. Our ancestors deserve to be remembered and honored. They fought to prevent the mess we are living through today, not to “protect” or “perpetuate” slavery, as is spewed by the ignorant and indoctrinated Marxist crowd. And don’t think for one moment that the “right” is not just as much a part of this as the left is. It is up to those of us who know the truth to continue to tell it to others. It is our duty to do so. We are the voice of our dead ancestors, for they can no longer speak for themselves.

1 Peter 2:15 “For so is the will of God, that with well doing ye may put to silence the ignorance of foolish men:”

Jeff Paulk

Oklahoma Division Commander

Sons of Confederate Veterans

1 reply by Dixie Drudge
Scott Waddell
19h

The "Please do not touch" sign is a bit rich, isn't it?

