Left Coast Wants to Gloat Over Our Desecrated Memorials
Confederate statues removed in 2020 headed to LA for Humiliation Tour
(Dixie Drudge) - Woke mobs pissed on our memorials, tore them down, tried every way they could to desecrate them, but that ain’t enough for the Amerikan left. Now they want a Humiliation tour. They have no intention on ever letting Southerners get relief from their hatred. They are not alone. They have plenty of RINO, establishment types rooting for them, like those mid-west wokesters who supported the so-called naming commission.
These people like to claim that YOU are everything that’s wrong with traditional American values as they do their best to destroy everything both traditional and American. They don’t want peace. They don’t want reconciliation. They want to silence all opposition. They want total dominion…
First they tore them down. Then they melted Lee. The latest humiliation ‘victory lap’ is their determination to send those same desecrated monuments from Virginia and Maryland out to LA for a special exhibit. Our memorials to our heroes and our fallen will be shown in their damaged and desecrated state for all those the left coast wokesters to revel in the ‘progress’ their cause has wrought. This is their version of piling on.
According to the Baltimore Fishbowl:
‘MONUMENTS’ is the title of the exhibit, which will open on Oct. 23 and run until April 12, 2026, in The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA, part of the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles.
The exhibit, eight years in the making, is co-organized and co-presented by MOCA and The Brick, a non-profit visual art space formerly known as LAXART.
In their arrogance they keep speaking the quiet parts out loud. Eight years in the making? For monuments torn down only five years ago. Tell me this wasn’t planned long ago. Mostly planned by the same tax-funded leftist NGOs that coordinated chaos and pre-printed all those protest signs for those spontaneous demonstrations during the summer of floyd.
These leftist clowns have a rude awakening coming. They will not retain their influence forever. Even now their charade is falling apart. DIXIE IS RISING! We will not forget. And payback is a real bitch!
Most of “those people” are brain dead communists who hate America, its Founders, and the principles upon which it was founded. They have no clue as to the truth of our history. They are filled with hate. If your viewpoint differs from theirs, they hate you. There is not an inkling of rationality inside their empty heads. The government’s indoctrination campaign has been going strong for 160 years and it has been quite successful in suppressing the truth and promoting the false narrative which dominates academia, the media, and Hollywood. They tear down and destroy the monuments erected to our Confederate dead. They perform unspeakable acts on these monuments, reflecting their inherent savagery and uncivilized upbringing, and all of this supported by the liberal/communist mouthpiece known as the news media.
The victors write the history and control the narrative, however, as much as they want to, they cannot completely suppress the truth handed down to us from those who lived through those four years of war, and the ruthless occupation that followed. Many firsthand accounts have been published telling the horrors of what Lincoln’s terrorists did to the Southern people, black and white. Our ancestors deserve to be remembered and honored. They fought to prevent the mess we are living through today, not to “protect” or “perpetuate” slavery, as is spewed by the ignorant and indoctrinated Marxist crowd. And don’t think for one moment that the “right” is not just as much a part of this as the left is. It is up to those of us who know the truth to continue to tell it to others. It is our duty to do so. We are the voice of our dead ancestors, for they can no longer speak for themselves.
1 Peter 2:15 “For so is the will of God, that with well doing ye may put to silence the ignorance of foolish men:”
Jeff Paulk
Oklahoma Division Commander
Sons of Confederate Veterans
The "Please do not touch" sign is a bit rich, isn't it?