Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Gary's avatar
Dr Gary
1h

Good Morning, Dixie. I graduated from professional school 1974. UCSF. I vividly remember, or kinda vividly, or may be a little hazy memory. The tension between pro 2A and anti2A. Diane Feinstein was mayo of San Francisco. There was a big shooting in SF downtown office building. I remember magazines were restricted to 5 cartridges. My sister lived in Las Vegas and was going to purchase 10 round magazines. Unfortunately, she passed. You are 100% correct. Restriction on legal gun owners has no effect on illegal gun use. A woman who worked for me was super anti gun. If I wanted to see her hair totally go on fire i would say: “Ted Kennedy’s Oldsmobile has killed more people than any of my weapons”. She would bring up the # of gun deaths statistics. Her hair would go on fire when I told her at least 60% of gun deaths were suicides. She has canceled me totally. I can’t call her, send letters, emails. She got tired that it was she, herself, that was lighting her hair on fire.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Lee Vail's avatar
Lee Vail
2h

Yes, the Democrats are going full Communist on us here in Virginia.

It's about time Virginia patriots rise up and take them out.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dixie Drudge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture