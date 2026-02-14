Left Going Full #GovernmentSupremacist in Virginia - #2A
Virginia House Pushes Multiple Anti-Gun Bills to Senate
Virginia House Pushes Multiple Anti-Gun Bills to Senate
(AmmoLand) - In a sweeping move that has alarmed gun rights advocates across the Commonwealth, Virginia’s Democrat-controlled House of Delegates recently passed a package of restrictive firearm bills on February 5, 2026, advancing what critics call the most aggressive assault on Second Amendment rights in state history. These measures, now headed to the Senate, target commonly owned semi-automatic firearms, standard-capacity magazines, and law-abiding citizens’ ability to exercise their constitutional protections. From a pro-Second Amendment perspective, these proposals represent a dangerous infringement on the fundamental right to self-defense, disproportionately affecting responsible owners while doing little to address criminal misuse of guns.
The centerpiece of the package, House Bill 217 (sponsored by Del. Dan Helmer, D-Fairfax), would prohibit the importation, sale, manufacture, purchase, or transfer of so-called “assault firearms” and large-capacity ammunition feeding devices (magazines holding more than 10 rounds manufactured after July 1, 2026).
Violations would be classified as a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to 12 months in jail and fines up to $2,500, with an additional three-year…
Good Morning, Dixie. I graduated from professional school 1974. UCSF. I vividly remember, or kinda vividly, or may be a little hazy memory. The tension between pro 2A and anti2A. Diane Feinstein was mayo of San Francisco. There was a big shooting in SF downtown office building. I remember magazines were restricted to 5 cartridges. My sister lived in Las Vegas and was going to purchase 10 round magazines. Unfortunately, she passed. You are 100% correct. Restriction on legal gun owners has no effect on illegal gun use. A woman who worked for me was super anti gun. If I wanted to see her hair totally go on fire i would say: “Ted Kennedy’s Oldsmobile has killed more people than any of my weapons”. She would bring up the # of gun deaths statistics. Her hair would go on fire when I told her at least 60% of gun deaths were suicides. She has canceled me totally. I can’t call her, send letters, emails. She got tired that it was she, herself, that was lighting her hair on fire.
Yes, the Democrats are going full Communist on us here in Virginia.
It's about time Virginia patriots rise up and take them out.