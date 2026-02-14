Virginia House Pushes Multiple Anti-Gun Bills to Senate

(AmmoLand) - In a sweeping move that has alarmed gun rights advocates across the Commonwealth, Virginia’s Democrat-controlled House of Delegates recently passed a package of restrictive firearm bills on February 5, 2026, advancing what critics call the most aggressive assault on Second Amendment rights in state history. These measures, now headed to the Senate, target commonly owned semi-automatic firearms, standard-capacity magazines, and law-abiding citizens’ ability to exercise their constitutional protections. From a pro-Second Amendment perspective, these proposals represent a dangerous infringement on the fundamental right to self-defense, disproportionately affecting responsible owners while doing little to address criminal misuse of guns.

The centerpiece of the package, House Bill 217 (sponsored by Del. Dan Helmer, D-Fairfax), would prohibit the importation, sale, manufacture, purchase, or transfer of so-called “assault firearms” and large-capacity ammunition feeding devices (magazines holding more than 10 rounds manufactured after July 1, 2026).

Violations would be classified as a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to 12 months in jail and fines up to $2,500, with an additional three-year…

