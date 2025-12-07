Leftist Administration Bans Jesus From Bossier Schools
School Bans Youth Pastors From Talking About Jesus
School Bans Youth Pastors From Talking About Jesus
Youth pastors are allowed to visit students during lunch hour in Bossier Parish, Louisiana – but the school district has set up some mighty strict parameters.
Clergy are allowed to talk about sports, the weather or the latest hot movie craze – but they are not allowed to talk about Jesus.
That’s the rule at Benton Middle School where the youth pastor at Cypress Baptist Church got in trouble for inviting students to attend church.
Another student overheard the conversation and reported it to her parents. The parents reached out to the school district and then the Freedom From Religion Foundation got involved. That’s the atheist hate group based in Wisconsin. They get triggered by the name of Jesus.
Anyway – the atheists accused the youth pastor of proselytizing – and that led to an investigation conducted by the school district’s “Religious Monitoring Committee.”
“In summary, an investigation was performed, and facts were developed during…
Apparently Atheism is the only allowed religion in that district. Sad when "nor prohibit the free practice there of" is conveniently ignored. Just another reason to end government schooling and why our Southern ancestors were right.