Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CelticJedi's avatar
CelticJedi
4m

Apparently Atheism is the only allowed religion in that district. Sad when "nor prohibit the free practice there of" is conveniently ignored. Just another reason to end government schooling and why our Southern ancestors were right.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Dixie Drudge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture