State Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria) is leaving office next month and plans to finish up by Removing three Confederate memorials that remain at the State Capitol.

(Dixie Drudge) - Elections have consequences and what you allow is what you will surely receive more of. This time the target is the last three Confederate memorials at the Virginia’s Capitol Square. The perpetrator is State Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria). He is leaving office Feb. 18 to become senior adviser to the state Cannabis Control Authority. His preferred against REAL Virginians is SB636, an act titled Confederate monuments and memorials; Department of General Services to remove from Capitol Square. The bill, if passed, would direct:

…the Department of General Services to remove all Confederate monuments and memorials from Capitol Square. The bill directs the Department to store such monuments and memorials until such time as the General Assembly determines their final disposition.

You know, a ‘final solution’ such being carved up for an art exhibit like currently showing in LA. Or melting down for some proposed item of ‘black’ art-ism like the Lee Monument was. Some manner in which to gloat that THEY and not REAL Virginians are now in charge.

Here are the monuments that would be flushed down the memory hole:

The General Thomas “Stonewall’ Jackson Memorial

The General & Governor William “Extra Billy” Smith Memorial

The Dr. Hunter Holmes McGuire Memorial

The last is especially egregious since Dr. McGuire was a non-combatant and strove to save lives on both sides. He drafted the Winchester Accord, which federals readilly agreed to, allowing medical personnel from both sides to be released as non-combatants. McGuire also was the driving force behind the Geneva Convention’s adoption of the principle of medical personnel’s inclusion as non-combatants.

This bill has been forwarded to the finance committee for appropriation of the cast of removal and storage of the memorials until their final solution would be decided. If passed, the new “Outsider in Chief” spanberger is certain to rush its signing as these are three of the last Confederate Memorials in Richmond. Cultural genocide would continue to march steadily onward in Virginia.

