GOP Ballot question on Dalton’s Confederate statue doesn’t mean it’s coming back

(86% of the vote in a heavily GOP district says it should though. It’s about time to grow some backbone in Georgia! - DD)

(Ignacio Perez, Chattanooga Times Free Press) - On the recent partisan primary ballot in Northwest Georgia, Republican voters in Whitfield County had a chance to weigh in on whether a statue of Confederate Gen. Joseph E. Johnston — removed after protests over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020 — should be returned to downtown Dalton.

During the May 19 primary, 86% of GOP voters said the statue should be restored to its original location. But that doesn’t mean it’s going to happen. The public opinion question was one of several posed, and they are not legally binding, a tradition on Georgia ballots.

The question did not mention who Joseph E. Johnston was, only asking whether his statue should be restored. The monument was removed by its owners, a local chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which commissioned the statue in 1912, following a privately made decision.

The statue stood on the corner of Hamilton and Crawford streets in Dalton for more than 100 years until February 2021. It was relocated to the Huff House, part of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society. The house served as the general’s headquarters during…

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