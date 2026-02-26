A Minnesota activist group encouraging protests against immigration enforcement will host a training to teach attendees to let guilty criminals walk.

(Daily Signal) - Defend the 612 will instruct viewers of the Feb. 23 virtual “Jury Nullification Training” on how to use false jury verdicts to fight “unjust laws and political persecution,” according to an event description on its website first reported by Alpha News.

The Trump administration has charged hundreds of people with impeding Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations around the country, including at Minneapolis protests during ICE’s enforcement surge in the Twin Cities that is now winding down after weeks of immigration arrests.

Defend the 612 did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

“We will learn about jury nullification—or the people’s pardon—how it’s been used, ways it can stem authoritarian overreach, and how we can use it today,” Defend the 612’s event description says. The event will explore “how to legally use conscience in the courtroom to defend communities from unjust laws.”

Jury nullification decisions cannot be overturned due to the Constitution’s Double Jeopardy clause, according to…

