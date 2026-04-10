Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Southern Vindicator's avatar
Southern Vindicator
34m

https://southernvindicator1.substack.com/p/the-despots-heel

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Arthur Sido's avatar
Arthur Sido
1m

It's all about wiping any vestige of White American heritage away

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