O say can you see ... another song that is not Maryland’s

(Baltimore Banner) - Like that famous beat, the search for a Maryland state song goes on.

The newest proposal is “The Heart of Maryland.” It’s a little bit country, a little bit politics, with a whole lot of heart.

Together we stand, in the heart of this land

With steel and stone, we call this place home

Through the cannon roar and the battle cry

Maryland waved against the sky

From the harborside to the mountain stream

We built our home to chase our dreams

When Jayla Elise Diggs sang it a capella before a state Senate committee in Annapolis this month, the 23-year-old from Cambridge got a standing ovation. She asked lawmakers to approve a bill making it the state song.

“OK, we’re definitely breaking new ground,” said Sen. Brian Feldman, the committee chair. “That’s a unique bit of testimony. We haven’t had that happen in this committee ever. I think this is, again, fantastic.”

On Monday, the music died.

“The Heart of Maryland,” written to promote this year’s 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, didn’t get a vote by crossover day.

There will be reprises through July 4, but this was the real finale for another state song contender.

“We did the song out of good faith,” said Diggs, who performs as Jayla Elise. “We didn’t know how well-received that…

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