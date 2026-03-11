For the inauguration of Abigail Spanberger, portable toilets were set up around two of the Confederate statues on Capitol Square.

Some Confederate statues will soon get hauled off Capitol Square. Who should take their place?

(Cardinal News) - The State Capitol will soon have three vacancies.

Not in the General Assembly; we’ve already had a series of special elections, mostly to fill seats of legislators who have moved onto positions in the Spanberger administration. Instead, those vacancies will be in the form of empty pedestals out on the grounds of Capitol Square.

A bill is moving through the legislature to remove three Confederate-related statues: Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, Hunter McGuire and William “Extra Billy” Smith. If some of those names aren’t familiar to you, check out my recent column where I delved into the history of McGuire and Smith. (I assume Jackson needs no elaboration.)

While legislative procedure lies ahead, those statues are as good as gone. The Senate approved the bill 21-19 on a party-line vote. The House has a much larger Democratic majority that will waste no time passing this bill onto Gov. Abigail Spanberger, who will surely…

