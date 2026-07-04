Why Australians are completely defenseless

(Lee Williams, The Gun Writer) - Australians who defend themselves against an armed invader inside their own homes can be charged with a crime. That is how badly the laws have changed.

“We’ve had a massive increase of violent crime and we’re defenseless,” said Australian Topher Field.

Field is one of Australia’s leading Libertarian commentators. For more than 15 years he has used films, commentary and scores of public speaking events to inspire his countrymen to do what is right. He is up against one of the most civil rights-bending governments in this world, who instituted anti-gun laws at breakneck speed.

“We’re sick of gun control,” Fields said. “If a guy breaks into your home with a machete and you hit him with a bat you can be charged.”

To counter this, Field said, Australia’s One Nation party—a conservative political party launched in 1997 by Pauline Hanson—is growing in popularity.

“There’s a political awakening happening,” he said. “We’re famous for our rights attitude because we’ve been bitten on the bum. They’re now leading in the polls. Our candidate will be the next premier of Australia and will make it safer for Australians to use self-defense.”

Currently, anyone who wants to own a gun must first ask the police for permission and then pass a multitude of tests.

“If you want to own a firearm you must explain to the government why you…

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