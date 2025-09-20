A State of Low-Grade War: Lessons from South Africa for Americans Preparing for South Africanization

South Africa is a land of horrible anarchy and rampant crime, a place where targeted hits on whites in the name of “justice” occur regularly and stomach-churningly violent crime is so rampant as to be unexceptional. That is to say, it sounds a lot like America’s anarchic and decaying cities… just a few years ahead of the curve.

So, how do South Africans defend themselves while living in a country more violent and crime-ridden than Somalia? Prudence, embracing the logical conclusions of present trends, and applying the classic principles of defense to modern forms. Given the continual drift of America toward South Africanization, it’s an approach I think Americans who are worried about the present state of their world could and should learn a…

