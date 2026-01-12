After 41 years, the Alaskan Independence Party officially shut down. Here’s what went wrong—and why Texas (and Southern) nationalism is fundamentally different.

(Texian Partisan) - The Alaskan Independence Party (AIP) officially dissolved on December 7, 2025, ending a 41-year run as Alaska’s third-largest political party. The announcement came via a brief press release from the party’s secretary, stating they had informed the state Division of Elections and were now “making a general press release so that people are informed as they make their plans for 2026.”

The reason for dissolution is worth quoting directly. According to the AIP Board of Directors, “current party membership is either apathetic to the goals of the party, believes that the party is a branch of the Republican party, or is registered to AIP by mistake.”

Three categories: apathetic, confused, or accidental. That’s how an independence movement dies…

AIP was founded in 1984 by Joe Vogler, a goldminer who didn’t mince words about wanting an independent Alaska. Vogler was the real deal—scheduled to present Alaska’s case for independence before the United Nations General Assembly in 1993 before he was murdered.

The party’s one significant political achievement was electing Walter Hickel as governor in 1990. After that…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight