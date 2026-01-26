Please Stop Slandering Jefferson Davis

(The Other McCain) - In recent days, various of my conservative friends have thought it amusing to compare Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to Jefferson Davis. The intent is to compare Walz’s opposition to federal immigration enforcement to the Confederate president’s defense of Southern independence. They mean this as a joke, see? “States’ Rights, LOL!”

There is, however, only so much of this jocularity I can tolerate without objection. Far be it from me to rekindle the flames of sectional animosity, and I do not wish to be perceived as thin-skinned, the stereotypical Southern hothead, prone to quarrel over the merest unintentional slight. But to my friends, I must say it’s time to knock it off.

Jefferson Davis graduated from West Point in the class of 1828, and began his army service on the frontier at Fort Crawford in present-day Wisconsin under the command of Zachary Taylor, whose daughter subsequently became Davis’s first wife (she died during a malaria outbreak in 1835). After leaving the army, Davis became involved in Mississippi politics, and was elected to Congress in 1845. After the outbreak of war with Mexico, Davis resigned from Congress and led a regiment of volunteers, the famed “Mississippi Rifles,” serving under Taylor’s command and winning distinction at the battles of…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight