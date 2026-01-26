Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dante Belcher's avatar
Dante Belcher
1h

I’m TIRED of the lies spread by the “news,” are YOU? 🫵🏾

In an era where people are deceived by liberal media, check out The Introspective 📣

https://introspectivenews.substack.com/p/trump-week-53-part-2-fatal-ice-shooting

Clark Johnson's avatar
Clark Johnson
3h

Those who wish to destroy our heritage have only one weapon, and that is the lie. If you repeat a lie often enough, fools will believe it. It's all the communists have, one lie after another. The truth will set you free, but it's gonna hurt.

