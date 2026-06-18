Biden-Appointed Judge: Trump Administration Must Restore Leftist Ideology to National Parks

(Amy Furr, Breitbart) - An activist federal judge on Friday ordered President Donald Trump’s administration to restore exhibits at national parks featuring leftist ideology.

U.S. District Judge Angel Kelley in Massachusetts issued a preliminary injunction to reverse the changes and halt removals, the news coming after President Trump has worked to restore and preserve American heritage across the nation, Fox News reported Sunday.

The article said Kelley’s order aimed to restore exhibits and materials that included information about slavery and climate change that were taken down following an executive order from President Trump in March of 2025.

The order, titled “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History,” came after an effort to “rewrite our Nation’s history, replacing objective facts with a distorted narrative driven by ideology rather than truth,” it read:

This revisionist movement seeks to undermine the remarkable achievements of the United States by casting its founding principles and historical milestones in a negative light. Under this historical revision, our Nation’s unparalleled legacy of advancing liberty, individual rights, and human happiness is reconstructed as inherently racist, sexist, oppressive, or otherwise…

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