Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
2h

I’m about to start appointing myself to do all kinds of fun things now that I’ve appointed myself over idiots so I’m ruling half the idiots and they will be removed by all means necessary just like our beloved heroes POS yankees this is why we split from the libtards long ago cuz we could see the evil north aggression for our ancestors land and resources

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