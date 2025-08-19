What’s in a symbol? The Observer considers the Arkansas state flag

Just what we need, another out-sider has come here to straighten us out. No surprise, he found refuge with the whack-jobs at this leftist rag that isn’t even a real rag anymore. These people are so full of themselves. - DD

When The Observer moved to Arkansas from another Southern city only a state away, one of the first things I noticed was the giant state flag flying from several posts around Little Rock. Why does that big flapping thing look so much like the Confederate battle flag? I asked myself. The white stars encased in strips of blue, the color scheme — it was all a bit too familiar.

Given the South’s history (and present realities when it comes to who dominates politics across most of the region — a group in Lawrence County is currently at work on a whites-only enclave, after all), I expected a quick Google search to confirm my suspicions. Georgia, the Carolinas, Virginia, Maryland — even California, the state many conservatives point to as the bastion of out-of-control liberalism — all have state flags connected to the Confederacy. While the symbolism decorating those state banners may not be so obvious to 21st century onlookers, Mississippi used to proudly wave one that blatantly displayed the Confederate battle flag in its upper left corner. That flag remained in use until 2020, when it was officially replaced amid protests honoring George Floyd, the Black man killed by a police officer in Minnesota. Surely, it wouldn’t be surprising if Arkansas, a state where slave labor was integral to its development, also had a state flag connected to the so-called “Lost Cause.”

But actually, I learned, I was only sort of right. There’s a storied…

