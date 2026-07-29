The Smithsonian National Museum Actually Accused Benjamin Franklin Of Electrical Experiments On Slaves With Absolutely NO EVIDENCE And No Regret By The Director!

(There is no point too low for these people to stoop to denigrate greatness for the sake of the lowest, commonest denominator! - DD)

(The Whole American Catalog) - ENOUGH of this woke Leftist nonsense! We need to totally reevaluate what OUR national museum is telling Americans and the world about OUR history and remove lies!

The exhibit ran from November 20, 2021, to November 24, 2025. The offensive accusations are included in the part “Enslaved People”

“Benjamin Franklin’s remarkable scientific accomplishments were, in part, enabled by slavery, pervasive in the British colonies both North and South”

While the sparks of his inventive mind drove research and led to new inventions, they also crackle with the complications of his time. Missing from most accounts of Franklin’s electrical research are the people whose labor enabled that work: the women, indentured servants, and enslaved people who maintained his household, assisted him, or made or operated equipment. Enslaved people helped build his fortune. We still have much to learn about that part of his life and scientific work. Franklin held people enslaved during the time he pursued his electrical experiments. Their labor in his household helped make time that he could use to study electricity. Family, friends, and visitors directly participated in electrical experiments. The records are few and unclear, but enslaved people may also have directly assisted his research. Ways in which people directly participated in Franklin’s work included operating the research equipment and acting as experimental subjects. (Emphasis mine) Indentured servants and enslaved people in his household could also…

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