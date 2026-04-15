“Escape of The White People.”

(Wayne Allyn Root, Gateway Pundit) - I have 2 talents in life…

I see things before others…sometimes years before others. I say things publicly and loudly that others are only willing to whisper.

Back in 1989, I left my home state of New York (after 26 years) because of taxes, regulations, lack of opportunity, and liberals.

I call those curses, “The Axis of Evil.”

Back in 2002, I left California (after 13 years) for the same reasons. I moved to Las Vegas, Nevada.

I knew what was coming.

Then in 2005, I wrote the book, “Millionaire Republican,” which explained why everyone who was a millionaire, or ever wanted to be one, had to move out of blue states like California, New York, Massachusetts, and Illinois…and move to low tax, red states like Texas, Florida, Nevada, Idaho, Tennessee, and South Carolina.

Then, during the Biden years, I began to predict “The Great American National Divorce.”

I hoped we’d never see another American Civil War. But I knew there was no choice- like it, or not, some sort of separation and national divorce was coming. Because we can no longer live with radical, extreme, self-destructive, communist SUICIDE BOMBERS.

I had a vision of a breakup leading to a…

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