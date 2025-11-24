Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gene Currivan's avatar
Gene Currivan
2h

No... 'Blue-Merica' is not withdrawing. Middle America - the people who buy those food stamps - will not be 'withdrawing' with them. The Left will STARVE. Their economy will crash. They will be overwhelmed with Ape-Crime.

It will be Red-Merica who will leave... AND THE SOONER, THE BETTER. Leave the leftist scum with their pet apes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dale's avatar
Dale
1h

Communists hate losing a fight, but their narcissistic self worship will cost them their support base as more and more of their retarded policies plunge their strongholds into third world hellholes. Wake up call, it's a minority of the left that wants a covid booster. Blue-Mericas vision for a communist utopia is running out of funding fast. Calexit is a joke supported by the fantasy that their status as a top economic player actually means that they have viable chance of success. Huge debt, crumbling infrastructure and crushing cost of living to date has only been mitigated by exorbitant funding from the Federal Government. If the teat runs dry Cali will get raped by their foreign "partners" so badly that it will resemble the Third World countries that their population of expendable working class immigrants fled in the first place.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dixie Drudge
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture