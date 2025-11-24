An interesting article written from the leftist standpoint. - DD

Is Blue America Starting To Separate From Red America?

It started quietly enough. MAGA Republicans put lunatic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in charge of the Department of Health and Human Services. He’s forced top scientists to leave and slashed research in cancer, autoimmune diseases and other health threats. Thanks to him, getting the updated COVID vaccine is harder for many and confusing for everyone.

In response, Democratic-run states now talk of setting up their own “agency” to bypass the MAGA mess in Washington. Health officials from five New England states (New Hampshire opted out), New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania recently met to discuss putting together their own vaccine recommendations to bypass the federal government.

This could be the start of something bigger.

Not long ago, the right wing did most of the hollering about a national parting of ways. There was constant braying that Blue America is the land of crime, lax morals and bums freeloading off the hardworking MAGA heartland. A few years ago, the chair of the Texas Republican Party Allen West suggested forming a new union of “law-abiding states,” by which he meant…

