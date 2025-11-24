Like It or Not, Blue-merica is Withdrawing From the Union - #CalExit #NationalDivorce
Is Blue America Starting To Separate From Red America?
It started quietly enough. MAGA Republicans put lunatic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in charge of the Department of Health and Human Services. He’s forced top scientists to leave and slashed research in cancer, autoimmune diseases and other health threats. Thanks to him, getting the updated COVID vaccine is harder for many and confusing for everyone.
In response, Democratic-run states now talk of setting up their own “agency” to bypass the MAGA mess in Washington. Health officials from five New England states (New Hampshire opted out), New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania recently met to discuss putting together their own vaccine recommendations to bypass the federal government.
This could be the start of something bigger.
Not long ago, the right wing did most of the hollering about a national parting of ways. There was constant braying that Blue America is the land of crime, lax morals and bums freeloading off the hardworking MAGA heartland. A few years ago, the chair of the Texas Republican Party Allen West suggested forming a new union of “law-abiding states,” by which he meant…
No... 'Blue-Merica' is not withdrawing. Middle America - the people who buy those food stamps - will not be 'withdrawing' with them. The Left will STARVE. Their economy will crash. They will be overwhelmed with Ape-Crime.
It will be Red-Merica who will leave... AND THE SOONER, THE BETTER. Leave the leftist scum with their pet apes.
Communists hate losing a fight, but their narcissistic self worship will cost them their support base as more and more of their retarded policies plunge their strongholds into third world hellholes. Wake up call, it's a minority of the left that wants a covid booster. Blue-Mericas vision for a communist utopia is running out of funding fast. Calexit is a joke supported by the fantasy that their status as a top economic player actually means that they have viable chance of success. Huge debt, crumbling infrastructure and crushing cost of living to date has only been mitigated by exorbitant funding from the Federal Government. If the teat runs dry Cali will get raped by their foreign "partners" so badly that it will resemble the Third World countries that their population of expendable working class immigrants fled in the first place.