(99.8 percent of the time! - DD)

Why Rush Limbaugh Was Right When He Said America Is “Trending Toward Secession”

(Right Wing News) - “I see more and more people asking, what in the world do we have in common with the people who live in, say, New York? There cannot be a peaceful coexistence of two completely different theories of life, theories of government, theories of how we manage our affairs. We can’t be in this dire a conflict without something giving somewhere along the way. And I know that there’s a sizable and growing sentiment for people who believe that that is where we’re headed, whether we want to or not — whether we want to go there or not. I myself haven’t made up my mind. I still haven’t given up the idea that we are the majority and that all we have to do is find a way to unite and win.” ~Rush Limbaugh

When Rush Limbaugh correctly noted that America was “trending toward secession,” it created a stir. Many liberals suggested that he was encouraging secession, even though this obviously isn’t true. What we did not see liberals doing was asking why one of the most intelligent and influential conservatives of the last few decades would publicly be suggesting such a thing. After all, those of us that are not fools recognize that things like secession, revolutions, or civil war are terrible things. For example, ultimately the Civil War was worth it, but we should not forget that 620,000 Americans died during the Civil War, which would be the equivalent of roughly 6.2 million Americans dying today. Everything didn’t immediately go back to normal after that 4-year-long war either. The reconstruction of the South lasted more than a decade and even today, more than 150 years later, we’re still arguing about Civil War statues and whether black Americans deserve reparations because of…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight