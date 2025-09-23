Calhoun, Reagan, and States’ Rights

Not long ago, California governor Gavin Newsom condemned President Trump’s nationalization of California’s National Guard units, characterizing it as an attempt “to usurp state authority and resources.” Newsom went on to accuse Trump of “inflaming fear in the community, inciting fear and violence, and endangering state sovereignty.” While nationalist-leaning conservatives are quick to compare the governor to Jefferson Davis, the rest of us might be forgiven for doubting the sincerity of Newsom’s states’ rights rhetoric, and cannot help wondering if the only reason he momentarily questions federal power is because his party no longer controls it. Newsom certainly never applauded the Dobbs decision, which returned the abortion issue to state legislatures and repudiated the federal overreach of Roe v. Wade. Indeed, even with respect to immigration, it was not so long ago that the roles were reversed, with Texas governor and border control “hawk” Greg Abbott defying the Biden Administration by asserting control over the border town of Eagle Pass.

If we wish to think deeply and seriously about federalism, it is best to take a step back from the heated controversies of our day and consider original sources. Ideally, someone might gift governors Newsom and Abbott – and the US Supreme Court – copies of the slender and portable new Imperium Press edition of John C. Calhoun’s A Disquisition on Government. Calhoun was not only one of the most original of …

