Removal of human remains continues at The Citadel

(Activist probably moved in just so she could vent. - DD)

(Herb Frazier, Charleston City Paper) - Workers at The Citadel are continuing to sift soil slowly on hot summer days to remove human remains found in possibly 54 19th century gravesites on the eastside of Johnson Hagood Stadium, according to the college.

“Our archeological consultants are carefully documenting the site, disinterring and analyzing the remains found before they are respectfully reinterred,” college spokesman Zach Watson told the Charleston City Paper.

Meanwhile, the thought of Citadel football fans tailgating on land over the bones of the dead continues to infuriate Wagener Terrace resident Julie Bowling, who has spent recent years documenting the people buried in Tower Hill.

“The idea of people tailgating on top of the bodies of enslaved people next to a stadium named for a Confederate general is appalling,” she has said. “They never moved the bodies. They just erased them. And every few years, more are found.”

New drainage system led to discovery

The graves were discovered during the installation of a new drainage system beneath a new set of stands at the stadium that the city of Charleston built in 1927 on land that had served as a city-owned burial ground for nearly…

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