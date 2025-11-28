Texas Sues Radical Activist Organization for Unlawfully Registering Illegals to Vote

Attorney General Ken Paxton sued radical open-borders group JOLT Initiative, Inc. (“JOLT”) for its role in orchestrating a systematic, unlawful voter registration scheme that is designed to sabotage Texas election integrity and allow illegals to vote.

“The left constantly tries to cheat and rig elections because they know they can’t win honestly. Any organization attempting to register illegals, who are all criminals, must be completely crushed and shut down immediately,” said Attorney General Paxton.

“JOLT is a radical, partisan operation that has, and continues to, knowingly attempt to corrupt our voter rolls and weaken the voice of lawful Texas voters. I will make sure they face the…

