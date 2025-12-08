Residents continue to speak on new site for Confederate monument

Residents continue to expressing their views to Chowan officials on what the county should do with its Confederate monument, which was taken down in August.

Residents addressed the commissioners during the public commenting session of the county’s Nov. 17 meeting.

Ron Toppin told commissioners that his family is steeped in Civil War history that he honors. He requested that the monument remain on county property and suggested a location off Virginia Road, the site of the former Chowan County Hospital.

Wayne Caskey opposed moving the monument to Veterans’ Park on Court Street because state law requires the monument be re-erected on a place of equal prominence if it is moved. Caskey also said the Court Street site lacks adequate soil conditions to support the granite monument and bronze statue. He suggested two sites, one off N.C. Highway 32 North near Evans Funeral Home or the former Chowan County Hospital site recommended by Toppin. He said those sites were more prominent and had less risky soil conditions.

Deborah Miller said she was opposed to returning the monument to the 1767 Courthouse site or placing it in a position where it “towers over” the Chowan Veterans’ Park.

Harriet DeHart supported returning the monument to public display. She compared historical monuments to…

