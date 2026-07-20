They Ignore That Confederate Veterans Are By Law American Veterans

(Before you ask: U.S. Public Law 85-425, Section 410. - DD)

(Virginia S. Gilstrap | Kerrville Daily Times) - Though several residents showed up to make their voices heard to the Kerr County Commissioners Court regarding the proposal of hiring an election administrator, Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly dropped the item from the agenda at Monday’s meeting without explanation.

However, speakers who came to support a ban on displaying the Confederate flag on wreaths presented at Memorial Day ceremonies stated their case.

Carol Caulkins, Kerr County Democratic Party chair, asked the commissioners to set guidelines for decorum for wreaths presented at the Memorial Day event, specifically in regard to the Confederate battle flag, or “stars and bars,” being used.

“My plea is to ban that and, if it is already banned, to enforce the guideline,” Caulkins said.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Jeff Holt said we have a conflicted history with the Confederate flag, and it is a sore subject.

Caulkins and other speakers reviewed the traditional ceremonies that commemorate Confederate history and servicemen. Others said the Confederate battle flag is a hate symbol used by racists and asked for it not to be displayed during the Memorial Day ceremony.

County Attorney Heather Stebbins said she will share guidance on free speech in a…

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