Cornyn Just Demonstrated Why Most of His Constituents Hate Him

(Clever Journeys) - Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, from Texas, who was not recently reelected, just showed a powerful reason why.

The RINO publically declared the SAVE America Act dead. He actually exposed himself:

“𝘕𝘰𝘵 𝘨𝘰𝘯𝘯𝘢 𝘩𝘢𝘱𝘱𝘦𝘯, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺 𝘰𝘯𝘦 — 𝘦𝘹𝘤𝘦𝘱𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘯𝘢𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘰𝘳 𝘮𝘪𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘦𝘥 — 𝘬𝘯𝘰𝘸𝘴 𝘪𝘵.”

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) appeared on the Senate floor to present the case Cornyn ignored.

“𝘔𝘳. 𝘗𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵, 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘯𝘦𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘦 𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘻𝘦𝘥 𝘣𝘺 𝘵𝘸𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘴. 𝘞𝘦 𝘯𝘦𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘮𝘢𝘬𝘦 𝘪𝘵 𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘺 𝘵𝘰 𝘷𝘰𝘵𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘢𝘵. 𝘈𝘯𝘥 𝘸𝘦 𝘯𝘦𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘥𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘣𝘺 𝘮𝘢𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘱𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦 𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘪𝘴𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘤𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘻𝘦𝘯𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘱 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘨𝘪𝘣𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘵𝘰 𝘷𝘰𝘵𝘦 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘳𝘦𝘨𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘴𝘩𝘰𝘸 𝘸𝘩𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘴𝘩𝘰𝘸 𝘶𝘱 𝘰𝘯 𝘌𝘭𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘋𝘢𝘺,” he said.

“𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘪𝘴𝘯’𝘵 𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘥. 𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘪𝘴𝘯’𝘵 𝘶𝘯𝘶𝘴𝘶𝘢𝘭. 𝘌𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺 𝘤𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘺 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘳𝘦 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘭𝘥 — 𝘤𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘥𝘦-𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘨𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘴 𝘔𝘦𝘹𝘪𝘤𝘰, 𝘉𝘳𝘢𝘻𝘪𝘭, 𝘐𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘢, 𝘈𝘳𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘢, 𝘗𝘦𝘳𝘶, 𝘉𝘰𝘵𝘴𝘸𝘢𝘯𝘢, 𝘉𝘶𝘳𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘪 — 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘷𝘰𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘐𝘋 𝘳𝘦𝘲𝘶𝘪𝘳𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴,” Lee continued. “𝘞𝘦 𝘥𝘰 𝘯𝘰𝘵. 𝘞𝘦 𝘥𝘰 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘸𝘢𝘯𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘢𝘮𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘱𝘰𝘸𝘦𝘳 𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘵𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘴𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘦𝘪𝘨𝘯 𝘱𝘰𝘸𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘤𝘢𝘯 𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘥 𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘩 𝘱𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦 𝘸𝘩𝘰 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘨𝘪𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘷𝘰𝘵𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘷𝘰𝘵𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘺𝘸𝘢𝘺. 𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘣𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘧𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘴𝘦 𝘯𝘰 𝘰𝘯𝘦. 𝘐𝘵 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘮𝘢𝘬𝘦 𝘶𝘴 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘧𝘳𝘦𝘦.”

The SAVE America Act has already cleared the House. It has the support of a Senate majority. What it lacks, as Cornyn demonstrated, is a Senate Majority Leader with the integrity to…

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