Stacey Abrams Subpoenaed In Massive Georgia Campaign Finance Probe. Georgia investigators are digging into what officials call one of the biggest campaign finance violations in state history.

(Shtuff Happens… - DD)

(Republican News) - She Dindu Nuffin. An explosive subpoena has hit Stacy Abrams as she scrambles to explain away a 4 million dollar mystery. Once hailed as a voting rights champion, (she) now faces a Georgia Senate subpoena that could unravel her empire built on shadowy campaign funds.

Georgia Senate Special Committee on Investigations issued subpoenas to Stacey Abrams, Lauren Groh-Wargo, and Nsé Ufot. The trio must appear Friday at 10 a.m. in the State Capitol. Lawmakers target coordination, decision-making, and financial activities behind unlawful 2018 election spending. Committee Chairman Sen. Bill Cowsert, R-Athens, stressed restoring public confidence in elections.

Sen. Greg Dolezal, R, reinforced transparency requirements under Georgia law. The probe follows Georgia State Ethics Commission findings. No one escapes accountability, lawmakers assert. Additional hearings loom, promising witness testimony on fund management.

New Georgia Project Admits Major Violations

New Georgia Project and its Action Fund confessed to 16 violations during the 2018 cycle. They failed to register as political committees and hid over $4 million in contributions plus $3 million in spending. Funds boosted Abrams’ gubernatorial bid and a 2019 MARTA referendum. The groups settled with a $300,000 penalty, Georgia’s record fine.

Abrams founded the group in 2013 as a voter mobilization effort. Legal counsel agreed to every Ethics Commission accusation without contest. The organization…

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