Civil War event soldiers on after leader’s death

Troops under Confederate Maj. Gen. J.E.B. Stuart likely had similar feelings as organizers of a modern-day event at his birthplace when Stuart was mortally wounded during the Battle of Yellow Tavern in 1864.

In both cases the loss of a leader made an impact, both in that battle and the annual Civil War Encampment and Living History Weekend held on the grounds of Laurel Hill in Ararat.

The death of longtime encampment organizer Tom Bishop in January left fellow members of the J.E.B. Birthplace Preservation Trust, which spearheads the encampment/reenactment, trying to carry on with the next such event.

It is (WAS) scheduled for Oct. 4, featuring a mock battle as the highlight.

“Well you know the saying, ‘you don’t know what you got ‘til it’s gone,’” trust President Ronnie Haynes commented regarding efforts to maintain Bishop’s legacy.

“We always counted on Tom for the PR, interviews, etc., not realizing all that went into it,” Haynes added.

“But we are trying to as a group to fill his shoes, which as you know were not small.”

Bishop, who was 81, served many community roles, including heading the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce before his retirement and being the front man not only for the Civil War event but an annual river run in Claudville.

“We will greatly miss his presence at the information booth greeting people and promoting Laurel Hill, and also the photos and video he took,” Haynes said in detailing…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight