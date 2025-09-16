County prohibits Confederate, segregationist street names

The Board of Supervisors voted Sept. 10 to prohibit Confederate or segregationist street names in Loudoun County.

Amendments to the county ordinance were passed 8-0-1 (Chair Phyllis Randall was absent) at a public hearing in Leesburg.

"This has been a long time coming," Sterling Supervisor Koran T. Saines said. "We knew that we were going to get some pushback, but it was the right thing to do ... there should be no remembrance of folks who, simply put, if they had their way, a few of us sitting up here would not be sitting here. A few of us would not be attending the schools that we did, our children would not be attending a school with your children, and other things.

"If you don't agree with that, then I just say, I'll pray for you. We talk about equality for all and justice for all. That was the spirit of why we brought this motion forward, to fix that injustice."

The change "prohibits streets named for Confederate leaders, the Confederate cause, or for individuals or movements that promote or implement racial segregation," according to a county staff report. The county is now required to change any streets that are in violation of the amendment.

The initiative began after Virginia allowed localities to remove Confederate statues on their property, Briskman said. First, the county made an inventory of…

