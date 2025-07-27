(Todd Starnes) - A bi-vocational Louisiana pastor who works at a public library says he was fired from his job after he refused to use a co-worker’s preferred pronouns.

Luke Ash is the pastor at Stevendale Baptist Church in Baton Rouge. He’d only been working at the library for a few months when he got fired.

I invited Pastor Ash to appear on my Newsmax television show. He told me that he got in trouble when he referred to a female co-worker as a she – but it turns out she identifies as a he. Watch the interview below and click here to follow my YouTube television channel.

Pastor Ash was reprimanded by his supervisor and the next day he was fired.

"They told me that I didn't fit the culture and the inclusivity policy was broken by my refusing to use preferred pronouns," the pastor told me.

A local gay rights group said CHRISTIANS ARE EXPECTED to…

