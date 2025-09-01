Russian trolls pushed the California and Texas secession movements. Remember #CalExit? This Russian propaganda shop does.

(This is a good example of the mockingbird-type propaganda that government-supremacist ‘civil affairs’ spook shops put out on a daily basis. Can you say “PSYOPs?” Your tax dollars at work - DD)

Texans and Californians who supported their state's secession in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election may have been duped by the Russian government.

The Internet Research Agency has recently been linked to secession efforts in Texas and -- as the BBC reported late last week -- California.

Perhaps you remember #Calexit.

Styled in the way of #Brexit, the campaign for the United Kingdom to remove itself from the European Union, #Calexit is a California secession "movement" that seemed to gain some traction right as President Donald Trump was elected, with the apparent aid of a Twitter bot network.

Supposed secessionists argued that California's predominantly liberal views were too divergent from the rest of the country for it to remain a part of the U.S., and that California had the economic standing to hold its own as a separate nation.

But the supposed movement has been suspect for some time now. As The Atlantic reported back in…

