On this date in 1895…

American gangster and public enemy George “Machine Gun” Kellywas born Georgio Barnes, in Memphis, Tennessee.

Other Years:

1759 – British Indian representative Edmund Atkins signed a treaty with the Choctaw to establish trade and mutual aid in war angering the Choctaw’s former French allies.

1902 – Actor and singer Theodore Childress “Chill “Wills was born in Seagoville, Texas.

1927 – Ty Cobb of Narrows, Georgia set a major league baseball record with his 4,000th career hit.

1937 – Author and “Gonzo Journalist” Hunter S. Thompson was born in Louisville, Kentucky.