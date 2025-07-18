On this date in 1895…
American gangster and public enemy George “Machine Gun” Kellywas born Georgio Barnes, in Memphis, Tennessee.
Other Years:
1759 – British Indian representative Edmund Atkins signed a treaty with the Choctaw to establish trade and mutual aid in war angering the Choctaw’s former French allies.
1902 – Actor and singer Theodore Childress “Chill “Wills was born in Seagoville, Texas.
1927 – Ty Cobb of Narrows, Georgia set a major league baseball record with his 4,000th career hit.
1937 – Author and “Gonzo Journalist” Hunter S. Thompson was born in Louisville, Kentucky.
1995 – Dreaming of You by Texas artist Selena was released posthumously and became the best-selling Latin album in U.S. history.