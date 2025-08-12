Hegseth looks to return drill sergeant ‘shark attacks’ to basic training

‘SecDef Hegseth reversed a ban on "bay tossing" and is looking to bring back "shark attacks" by drill sergeants as part of his broader effort to focus on toughness and lethality inside the U.S. military.’ If You’ve never returned to an old wooden barracks to the sight of your shite scattered everywhere with an obligatory invite to an all-night GI party, you’ve never experienced true motivation. There were no discussions about your ‘feelings.’ - DD

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently directed the military to reverse a ban on “bay tossing” for recruits and is considering bringing back “shark attacks” by drill sergeants during basic training – part of an effort to “Make BASIC Great Again,” defense sources tell Just the News.

A military commander for one Army training unit issued an order in late July banning the practice of “bay tossing” – in which drill sergeants are allowed to overturn mattresses or bunks of military trainees, toss the contents of wall lockers or foot lockers onto the floor, knock over trash cans and otherwise cause a mess that recruits need to clean up. But Hegseth intervened and reversed the ban earlier this month, a Pentagon official told Just the News.

“Bottom Line: Make BASIC Great Again,” the Pentagon source said. “Tossing bunks is back. Drill sergeants are back. Getting cursed at is back.”

A defense official also told Just the News that the secretary of defense is further looking to bring back the practice of drill sergeant “shark attacks” – the longtime Army practice, largely abandoned just a few years ago, wherein fresh military recruits entering basic training faced a loud and chaotic reception from shouting drill sergeants in an effort to instill discipline and see how recruits dealt with…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight