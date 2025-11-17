Stubbs Chapter gives activity books to the Children of the Confederacy

We Salute You Ladies!

On Friday, October 31, 2025 at the One Hundred and Thirty-Second Annual General Convention, hosted by the Texas Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, a presentation was made to the advisor of the Maj. George W. Durant 935 Humble Chapter, Texas Division, Children of the Confederacy.

That adviser is Mrs. Anna Shepeard and is affectionally called Miss Anna. The items presented to Miss Anna, were two activity booklets about Montgomery County and one paperback book on the H. L. Hunley. These items were presented by Eva Rains, representing the Thomas Jefferson Stubbs 2523 Conroe Chapter,

Texas Division, UDC. Miss Anna is the president of the Magnolia Rangers 2544 Humble Chapter, Texas Division UDC.

As the advisor, Miss Anna, will offer advice, answer questions and show the children how to follow the proper protocol at that meeting, but the children hold their own meetings. Once a newborn infant has a birth certificate, the parents can make application for their child to…

