The Red-Green Invasion

(The RAIR Foundation) - This weekend, the radical Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) – a hardcore Marxist revolutionary outfit straight out of the Stalinist playbook – hijacked Texas streets with their “TEXAS FIGHTS BACK!” circus.

These agitators are not “pro-immigrant.” They are not “peaceful protesters.” They are communist operatives hell-bent on ripping apart America’s sovereignty, its laws, and the state of Texas from the inside out.

PSL descended on Texas like locusts. With branches in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, Dallas-Fort Worth, Waco, and beyond, the group coordinated a statewide assault on Governor Greg Abbott’s common-sense border defense. Their primary target: SB4, the law that finally empowers Texas law enforcement to act as immigration officers and arrest illegal border-crossers – rather than rolling out the red carpet for invasion.

These are the same radicals who proudly brand themselves a “working-class party of leaders and activists… founded to…

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