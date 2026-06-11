Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
5h

Soon as I get home I’m gonna be joining the Oathkeepers cuz I took an Oath to Protect My Country from ALL THREATS DOMESTIC cuz after watching Steward yesterday it’s needed more than ever to be part of a militia and OUR FOUNDERS CALLED FOR A WELL REGULATED MILITIA CUZ THEY KNEW THAT WHAT THEY WERE DOING IS FOR A JUST AND MORAL NATION and it’s off the rails

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