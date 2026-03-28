The Valhalla Drill

(AmmoLand) - I can’t get enough of the old repeating claymore. The shotgun has seen a recent uptick in popularity, largely thanks to people getting bored with ARs and affordable, high-quality semi-autos hitting the market. New guns require new training, and if you’re new to the world of shotguns, then the Valhalla drill is for you.

The Valhalla Drill came from Bill Armstrong at Mead Hall Range. It’s a drill designed for modern repeating shotguns in the semi-auto or pump-action genres. To shoot the drill, you need six rounds of ammo and a means to carry them. A side saddle is the most common way to keep your shotgun fed, but you can run it from a belt or chest rig if you so choose.

Target selection is up to you, but I’d make it challenging with an IPSC target and aim for the A-zone. Shotguns destroy targets quickly, so perhaps a steel target makes more sense for you. Either way, make it at least a…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight