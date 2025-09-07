Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Randale6@protonmail.com's avatar
Randale6@protonmail.com
1h

Keep em barefoot, pregnant, and in the kitchen.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dixie Drudge
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture