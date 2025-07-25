Why you can’t believe the MSM: As of the 2020 census, Rankin County, Mississippi had a population of 157,031 yet these 80 malcontents insist on ruling over the rest. 80 People, but the press will make them seem a tidal wave of public opinion just to sell their rag… - DD

Rankin County residents packed Brandon City Hall to discuss whether a Confederate statue belongs in the town center where a bulk of local traffic flows. But most took stances on whether it represents heritage or hate.

“It’s hatred,” Janie Mclaurin-Wheaton said at the meeting Monday. “You want to leave ‘that’ history, but you want to take mine out of the school? What about my history? I was born here, too.”

Mclaurin-Wheaton, who is Black, was a member of the first graduating class to integrate Brandon High School and was referring to a new law that seeks to restrict teachers from discussing “divisive”concepts like slavery and the causes of the Civil War. Her grandfather was the first Black man in Rankin County to own land and a car. She was one of the first Black women hired in the Rankin County Tax Assessor’s office, where she worked for 27 years.

She joined some 80 neighbors — Black and white– with deep roots in the city and county to speak before the Brandon Board of Aldermen. Dozens crowded into chairs before the first speaker approached the podium at 6 p.m. City hall employees were forced to unfold extra chairs in the hallway when space ran out.

This discussion follows a June 16 meeting, during which Brandon city leaders approved a first step to assess the cost and logistics of relocating the 37-foot-tall statue of an unknown soldier built in 1907. Mayor Butch Lee cast the tie-breaking vote.

In an interview with WAPT, Lee said the statue is “in harm’s way.” He cited three cars that have recently struck it as well as a recent incident in which it was shot at.

Few locals cited the traffic concern as a top priority. Lee and the board drew condemnation from audience members who questioned why…

