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Gene Currivan's avatar
Gene Currivan
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Physiology matters. A smaller brain per unit body mass, fewer neural folds and an atrophied prefrontal cortex impacts behavior. AND THAT'S JUST WHAT IS ABOVE THE NECK...

Am I racist??? If I am, I'm certainly less a racist than the sow pictured.

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