Gen. Sessions Court Clerk Tami Sawyer arrested, facing federal charges

(She was instrumental in digging up the Forrest’s. Now they’re digging up some federal offenses for her. - DD)

(Memphis Commercial Appeal) - Shelby County General Sessions Court Clerk Tami Sawyer has been arrested and is facing federal charges.

Sawyer, a former Shelby County Commission member, appeared in federal court on the afternoon of June 15, but it was not immediately clear what Sawyer has been charged with.

Her attorney, John Keith Perry, declined to give information on what Sawyer had been indicted for ahead of a hearing on the 15th, but did confirm he was representing her.

Who is Tami Sawyer?

Sawyer served on the Shelby County Commission from 2018 to 2022. She ran unsuccessfully for Memphis mayor in 2019 against then-incumbent Jim Strickland.

In 2024, Sawyer ran for Shelby County General Sessions Court Clerk. She defeated incumbent Joe Brown in the Democratic primary and won the general election with 53% of the vote. Prior to her roles in elected office, Sawyer was also a prominent face of TakeEmDown901, a citizen-led movement to remove Memphis’ Confederate statues.

Sawyer has often drawn ire from local and state conservatives alike. In October 2025, body camera footage partially released showed an encounter between

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge , Today in Southern History , and at the FreeArkansas News

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight