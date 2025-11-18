What the Media Keeps Missing

Let’s cut through the noise. For years we’ve been told that U.S. gun makers and your local gun shop are “arming the cartels.”

That talking point immediately falls apart when you look at the source of a huge chunk of the guns later recovered at Mexican crime scenes. As investigative work highlighted on Bearing Arms’ Cam & Co shows, the number-one original buyer of many U.S.-made guns later found in Mexico isn’t a “rogue dealer” up here—it’s the Mexican government.

Guns that Mexico’s military and police legally purchased were later illegally diverted into cartel hands. That’s the part the gun-control lobby skips over.

Cam Edwards and Mark Walters walk through why this matters. First, the legal backdrop: Mexico tried to pin cartel violence on American manufacturers with a $10 billion lawsuit. The Supreme Court shut it down—unanimously—because you don’t get to bankrupt an industry for crimes it didn’t commit. That’s exactly what the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA) is for: you don’t sue Chevy when a drunk driver crashes a Silverado, and you don’t sue Smith & Wesson when criminals misuse a gun years after a lawful sale.

Now to the facts that blow up the narrative. As Mark put it, “We now know that roughly 80% of the ‘crime guns’ found at murder scenes in Mexico were purchased by the Mexican government … and they’ve been blaming us.” Cam laid out the chain: many of these firearms were made in the U.S., sold through legal channels to the Mexican government, “and after they legally were imported into Mexico, they were then illegally diverted to the cartels.” That’s not on American gun owners, and it’s not on manufacturers following export…

