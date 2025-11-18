Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dixie Drudge's avatar
Dixie Drudge
12h

Their pop ups are getting pretty bad. My adblockers cause me not to notice 🤪

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lewis Ward's avatar
Lewis Ward
13h

I could'nt finish the artlcle, ads kept covering the page, and then cut me off. Good article though.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dixie Drudge
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture