New York Democrats Demand ID To Shovel Snow But Not To Vote

(The Federalist) - While congressional Democrats rail against a voter verification bill they claim is “voter suppression,” their rising socialist star is demanding multiple forms of identification to shovel snow.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani put a call out for help as a powerful snowstorm pummelled the Big Apple. His Sanitation Department is recruiting temporary workers to shovel out the city.

Applicants can earn up to $28.71 per hour, but to get the gig they have to show some ID, Fox News reported. That includes two photos, two original forms of identification and copies, and their Social Security card.

As SNL’s Church Lady said long ago, “Isn’t that special?” New York City’s Board of Elections doesn’t demand ID from most registered voters. There’s less scrutiny on who is voting in the city’s elections than who is shoveling its bus stops and sidewalks.

Meanwhile, Democrats in Congress are doing everything they can to kill the SAVE America Act, a bill that would require documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote and a photo ID to…

