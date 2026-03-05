Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fredd88's avatar
Fredd88
3h

But what is a New York republican?

geraldo rivera? mayor bloomberg?

...when he want to get us into foreign wars.

New York is kind of like Utah,

where there is NO POINT in TWO political parties,

...because they're all Mormons.

Nobody is "stealing a vote" in new York,

because a new York republican is the same thing as a New York democrat.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dixie Drudge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture