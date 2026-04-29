No Votes for Turncoats! Now running for governor, anti-Southern Bigot Philip Gunn

(Frank Corder, Magnolia Tribune) - It has been 80 years since a former Speaker of the Mississippi House of Representatives became Governor. Philip Gunn is trying to change that.

In fact, if there was a theme to Gunn’s storied political career it may well be change.

Gunn sat down for an exclusive, wide-ranging interview with Magnolia Tribune following his gubernatorial campaign announcement. He talked openly about his time as Speaker, what separates him from a potentially crowded field, and the next steps he sees in continuing to strengthen Mississippi through conservative policymaking and its implementation as the state’s chief executive.

About Philip Gunn

Gunn was elected to the House of Representatives in 2004 to represent District 56 in central Mississippi.

After the political winds shifted away from Democrats in the early 2000s, Gunn became the first Republican in over 130 years to be elected Speaker of the Mississippi House in January 2012 after the Republican Party gained the majority the prior November.

Before Gunn, the last time a Republican was elected Speaker was in the 1870s following the Civil War.

Serving as Speaker for 12 years, Gunn is one of the longest serving Speakers in Mississippi history. His legislative record is built on leading Mississippi towards monumental reforms, from education to income tax to changing the state flag, all of which once thought impossible given the stronghold Democrats had on the Legislature and across a…

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