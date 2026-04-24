CIA Compromised Podcasts Are Everywhere: How “Alternative” And Independent Media Is Completely Controlled. All CIA officers, including “former” ones, get their talking points and writings pre-approved

(A wise CO once told me, ‘Once a Spook. Always a Spook.’ Curiously, that was right after he reamed me out for leading a very loud early-morning PT formation on a run through the BOQ building in what we called the ‘spook shop’ area. GREAT FUN! They were not amused… - DD)

(The WinePress) - The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has thoroughly saturated the so-called “alternative” and “independent” space. It seems that all of the major podcasts regularly feature or have high ties to the CIA, and therefore push certain buttons and allow specific truths and lies to be disseminated.

The CIA’s Operation Mockingbird began in the 1950s, which explicitly co-opted and effectively took over the national media to push agendas and manipulate the flow of information given to the public. They tell us it ended decades ago, but who really believes that?

Now that traditional legacy media has lost a lot of viewers, many in the United States have migrated to podcasts and social media to get their news. But many of these so-called “alternative” shows are just as bad, if not even worse in many ways, than legacy media; pretending to have more open dialogue, but in reality has resulted in more gatekeeping and pushing certain narratives.

I call it Operation Mockingbird 2.0.

YouTube channel Moon recently published a great mini-documentary covering…

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