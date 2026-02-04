(Pensacola News Journal) - Pensacola’s old Confederate Monument site may pay for historic tourism

The heart of Florida Square, where Pensacola’s Confederate Monument once stood, may become the funding source for a permanent America’s First Settlement Trail.

The A1S Trail Foundation is looking for permission to sell engraved bricks on the grassy patch of ground where the Confederate Monument stood before it was removed in 2020.

Michael Carro, Pensacola commercial realtor and founder of the A1S Trail, told the Pensacola Parks and Recreation Board on Jan. 20 that the group is looking to raise funds to make the entire three-mile trail marked with bricks instead of red paint.

The trail was established in 2022 and modeled after Boston’s famous “Freedom Trail.” The trail allows visitors to explore historic sites in downtown Pensacola on a self-guided tour, but after four years, the red paint that marks the trail is starting to fade.

“We have asked the city if we can go back and…

