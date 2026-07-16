WOKE GONE WILD!

(The Virginia Flaggers) - Alexandria will rededicate a West End street this weekend that was named after a Confederate leader more than 70 years ago.

On Saturday (July 11), WOKE Mayor Alyia Gaskins will help rededicate Stevens Street as Moses Stevens Street for a Black entrepreneur who founded Mount Jezreel Baptist Church. Since 1953, the street was named after either Confederate Brigadier Gen. Clement Hoffman Stevens or Confederate Brigadier Gen. Walter Husted Stevens, the chief engineer of the Army of Northern Virginia.

Typical leftists. Instead of naming a new street after their hero, they insist on removing a reference to ours. It never ends. They hate us and will not let us alone. Last gasps of a movement that has lost all of what little public support they once had…

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