Prince Edward County Confederate Memorial Flag Landowner Ordered to Court to Face Prison And/or Hefty Fines, Even as Virginia Court of Appeals Sides with Us!

From The Virginia Flaggers:

In a move that can only be described as petty and vindictive, the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors has authorized charges against the landowner of the Virginia Flaggers’ Farmville Rt. 460 High Bridge Memorial Roadside Battle Flag, even after numerous court victories and a final decision this spring AFFIRMING the pole was properly and legally installed and WILL STAY!

A BRIEF history of the ongoing harassment and persecution:

In the spring of 2022, a Memorial Flag was raised on private property near Farmville, Virginia. Prior to the dedication, a building permit was applied for and issued, and the final inspection and approval authorized by county officials.

Almost immediately after it was raised, there were complaints by a handful of people who did not like the flag. Under pressure, the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors met in closed session to enact an EMERGENCY ordinance prohibiting ANY flag poles over 20’ from being erected ANYWHERE in the county. They immediately served the landowner with notice of various, bogus violations and threatened jail time and fines if the flag was not removed.

The landowner refused to be bullied, and we appealed the…

