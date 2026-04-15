Newport Memorial Stone Vandalized, Hurled Down Embankment. Sheriff Seeks Tips

(Bobbie Lewis, Hoodline) - A memorial stone tucked behind the National Guard armory on Armory Road in Newport did not just get knocked over this week; it was reportedly shoved off a nearby embankment the very next day, according to deputies. The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office is now asking neighbors and passing drivers to comb through door-cam and dashcam footage for anything that might show who did it.

In a post from the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, officials shared photos of the damaged marker and said it was first found toppled, then discovered the following day over the side of an embankment. The post asks tipsters who use the sheriff’s app to send in “as much information as possible” to help deputies piece together what happened.

According to WVLT, deputies are asking anyone with information to call central dispatch at 423-623-3064 or submit a tip through the sheriff’s app. WVLT reported that the sheriff’s office intends to see the vandalism prosecuted and that, as of Friday, no suspect description had been released.

Incidents like this have become an uncomfortable trend across Tennessee, where vandalism of monuments and memorials has stirred up community anger and, in some cases, full-blown criminal investigations. In one widely noted case in Nashville, a Confederate monument was…

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