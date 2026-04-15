Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Southern Vindicator's avatar
Southern Vindicator
36m

Actions of the historically stupid know no boundaries. Southerners are the only group of people that have an "open season" on their heritage and monuments. If anyone is caught committing the same crime against ANY other group of people they will face serious legal repercussions. Like I've said before, they don't just want our monuments gone, they want us gone.

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
3h

I really want the shtf so I can start getting rid of idiots cuz I’m so fuckin sick of the whining about our heritage don’t like it don’t look

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