Rebel Joan of Arc Chapter Makes Double Checks Presentations to the Grimes County Greys of the SCV!

We could all take lessons from the great ladies of the Rebel Joan of Arc Chapter. They not only do the work, they make sure people see them do it through an effective media strategy. - DD

The Rebel Joan Of Arc 2721 Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy met the Grimes County Greys 924 Camp, of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, on the front porch of the Judge Nathaniel Hart Davis Museum (and old Law Office): 14264 Liberty Street, in Montgomery, Texas. The RJOA Members were eager to make their very personal and first Donations and Presentations to this fine group of men led by Grimes County Grey’s Commander, Jody Ballard. Rebel Joan Of Arc Chairman of this event, ELAINE COLLINGS, had invited the all the Grimes County Greys to attend this special presentation. The Confederate History of Texas is far-reaching and respected by those descendants of all who Gave Honorable Service to The Cause.

Rebel Joan Of Arc Officer ANITA STEVENS was 1st to present the RJOA Chapter’s 1st ever Check marking their Heroine (RJOA) BELLE BOYD into physical presence and remembrance with an inscribed Brick for BELLE BOYD, CONFEDERATE SPY.

(Donors:) REBEL JOAN OF ARC 2721, UDC.

This Brick will be laid at the Confederate Memorial Plaza, in Anderson, Texas, in commemoration of the heroism that Belle Boyd displayed during her young years as Spy for two Confederate Generals during the War of Northern Aggression. Her story is an inspiration to all who read it, for what she and her family personally endured in the protection of…

