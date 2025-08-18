RJOA Presents Check Donation To Director Of Camp Hope Veterans Facility

The Rebel Joan Of Arc 2721 Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy continue their philanthropic work for their various communities. RJOA Officer of Military Service Awards and Veterans Chairman, CYNTHIA CONNOR, made the arrangements for the Chapter Members to visit this important Veteran Facility in North-West Houston. Veterans Chairman CYNTHIA CONNOR and the RJOA Members also presented the Director of Camp Hope with one of their beautiful RJOA Veteran’s Appreciation Certificates, designed by the Chapter and signed by the RJOA President and Veterans Chairman. The Veterans Chairman presents this Certificate very solemnly in a small personal Ceremony to the Veteran, along with the attention and encirclement of the RJOA Members, in their appreciation to the Veteran.

RJOA President JENNY LEHR is shown here making the RJOA Chapter Check donation to Camp Hope Director, Dexter Davis. Mr. Dexter Davis is a former US Army soldier. Camp Hope cares for the needs of Veterans that suffer with PTSD. Mr. Davis formally from Alabama, is Director of Support and Giving, and the Support and Giving Ministry.

The men live and begin to thrive there with careful counseling tailored to their specific…

