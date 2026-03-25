How Democrats View Republicans and Vice Versa

(Miss Information) - The issue of right vs. left is so polarizing that it’s lead to a dangerous rift between Democrats and Republicans.

My earliest memories of politics are tiny video clips and phrases in my head, like:

My dad saying Bush wasn’t the best choice but at least he wouldn’t take our guns

My aunts talking about John Kerry and being upset that part of the family wanted to vote for Bush

Rush Limbaugh on the radio (I think, maybe TV?) at my grandma’s house

The teacher talking in math class about how the recession would impact our families and how the President was handling it

These are just short little snippets of a bigger problem: how the way someone votes can change the way that person is seen by their peers.

In today’s post, I wanted to look at the research on how each party views the other and inject my own thoughts in. It’s obvious from my posts that I lean left, but typically I do so only where I have enough information to form an opinion. Gut reactions aren’t for me – I’m a logic gal.

My hope is that this post can become a discussion, where people on both sides provide their feelings and feedback. So let’s go!

The Research on Party Alignment and Issues

Pew Research, one of my all-time favorites, released information in 2025 that summarized survey findings when Americans were asked about…

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